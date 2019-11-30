Crowds gather for Mishawaka Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Mishawaka kicked off the holiday season with their annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday night.

Folks showed up more than an hour before the lights went on to listen to music, socialize, and wait for Santa.

It's a tradition that many look forward to, with the event including an appearance by Santa, as well as hot chocolate and cookies.

The big man in red showed up on a Mishawaka fire truck with some local law enforcement officers.

The tree itself was donated by the new owners of the Village Green Mobile Home Park.

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood said this might be the biggest tree they've had so far.