Crossing School of Business & Entrepreneurship hosts ribbon-cutting

The Crossing School of Business & Entrepreneurship hosted a ribbon-cutting for their new Elkhart location.

The celebration kicked off at the Goshen location with a look at the skills students are learning to prepare for a career after high school.

Then the party moved to Elkhart for the ribbon-cutting.

The Crossing partners with six Elkhart schools as students earn a state-accredited diploma while learning job training skills.

"This is life-changing," said Rob Staley, CEO and founder of The Crossing. "This isn't just about the school; this is about life. So we have students who are really struggling, we have homeless kids, we have kids who are being incarcerated, kids coming out of incarceration, and we believe that through a transformation of the heart, we can change the behavior, and God can do many great things."

The Crossing was also awarded a grant check from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County for renovations and improvements.

