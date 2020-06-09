Cristobal targets the Midwest while heavy rain and gusty winds are likely in Michiana

TODAY:

Strong wind gusts developing today as the remnants of Tropical Depression Cristobal move into the Midwest. A chance of severe storms later this evening, arriving by 5pm. Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s, near 90 degrees. We will be more humid this afternoon. Strong winds and heavy rain likely within bands of thunderstorm activity.

TONIGHT:

Showers and isolated storms continue this evening. A strong, southerly wind keeps us mild overnight. Wake-up temperatures on Wednesday near 70 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Much cooler temperatures as Cristobal moves out of our region. Additional showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s.