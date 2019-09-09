Crews to perform road work on Cleveland Road between State Road 933 and Riverside Drive

Portions of Cleveland Road, between State Road 933 and Riverside Drive, will be down to one lane through Friday.

On Monday, crews will begin multiple projects in the eastbound and westbound lanes, which will require lane restrictions.

Westbound lanes of Cleveland Road will be reduced to one lane over the St. Joseph River while crews perform a bridge inspection.

Additionally, eastbound traffic will be down to one lane while crews work on the center barrier wall.

Officials say all work should be complete by Friday, Sept. 13.

