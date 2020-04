Several tires are burning near the 100 Center in Mishawaka.

The Mishawaka Fire Department first posted about the fire at 9:27 a.m. Monday.

"Crews making progress on fire. Several tires on fire. Crews checking for extension into building. Rescue—1 reporting fire under control on exterior of structure," @MishawakaFIRE tweeted.

The 100 Center is located just north of the intersection of Lincoln Way and Center Street.

There's no word yet on how the fire started.