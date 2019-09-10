Crews respond to St. Joseph Co. commercial fire, shutting down SR 933

Officials are investigating a commercial fire in St. Joseph County Tuesday night.

Both South Bend Fire Department and Clay Fire Territory crews responded to Midland Engineering on State Road 933 near Darden Road just before 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters on the scene said shortly after 10 p.m. that the fire was under control. No injuries were reported.

"We had a commercial fire here tonight, starting in the back part of the office area," Clay Fire Territory Division Chief Ron Melser said. "We had a quick knock-down on the fire, contained to the very back, right by the warehouse. Right now, we're doing some overhaul -- looking for hot spots, make sure it's all out -- and then we'll start our investigation."

Once firefighters confirm there are not hot spots, the investigation will begin.

An employee of the business told 16 News Now that behind the building are several tanks containing flammable material.

North and southbound lanes of S.R. 933 were closed to traffic as of about 10:20 p.m. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.

Officials on the scene told 16 News Now that the road was expected to continue to be closed to traffic as late as about 12:30 a.m.

