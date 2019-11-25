Crews respond to South Bend house fire

A house on North Johnson Street in South Bend caught fire Monday evening.

16 News Now spoke with neighbors who said the fire started near the back window by the kitchen. What witnesses say started as a small fire quickly got worse as time passed.

They said that this is the third house fire to start in their neighborhood in the past couple years, including the house next door.

Some neighbors said they took action by alerting other neighbors and going into the burning building to help save those still inside.

"The kids ran out and there were two more left in there, and I went in there to help try and get them out," neighbor Mike Love said. "Then, I went to grab some flour and get back in there, and there was a fire all on top of the ceiling. Couldn't do nothing about that."

This is a developing story.


