After three weeks, crews are still searching a creek in Delphi for a missing four-year-old boy.

Owen Jones was swept away in Deer Creek at Riley Park on May 23rd.

Crews have not been able to recover his body.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources said at least one officer has been on the water every day searching for Owen.

Owen's family said they're waiting for closure.

A fundraiser is expected to take place Saturday in Delphi for Owen's family.