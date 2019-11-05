Crews battle large Osceola house fire

Crews battled a large Osceola house fire Tuesday night.

It started at a home near the corner of Apple Road and Adams Street between 6-7 p.m.

When firefighters from Penn Township, Mishawaka, and Clay Fire arrived, they saw heavy fire in the back of the house, which extended to the second floor. They attacked it from the outside as they were not initially able to get in the front door.

The roof eventually collapsed on the back of the house.

A mom and her disabled son were inside when the fire began. They were able to evacuate safely.

Three pets were also inside at the time of the fire. Crews rescued two, but were unable to locate the third.

The family tells 16 News Now that they are at a loss for words.

Apple Road Theatre and Ministry is collecting donations for the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.