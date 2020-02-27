Crews battle fire at Mishawaka apartment complex

Crews are working to extinguish a fire that broke out at a sprawling Mishawaka apartment complex Thursday night.

The fire began in an apartment in the 5900 block of Winamac Lake Drive, according to a tweet from the Mishawaka Fire Department. That is in Indian Lakes Apartments, off Douglas Road and Main Street.

The fire department said the blaze was initially was showing from a second-floor balcony and extended up to the third floor.

As of 10 p.m., firefighters had three lines dedicated to try to extinguish the fire.

16 News Now has a reporter on the scene. Stay with us as we learn more about this breaking news situatioin.

