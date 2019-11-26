Crews battle fire at Granger factory

Multiple departments responded to a large fire at MAP of Easton in Granger.

That's located at 13065 Anderson Rd., near the intersection with Cherry Road.

The fire started outside the building around midday Tuesday, and it eventually spread to the roof.

The fire was mostly extinguished by 2 p.m., but crews continued to work on hot spots and a smoldering pile of roofing material.

Nobody was injured.

According to their Facebook page, MAP of Easton "is a full service supplier of thermal and acoustical insulation parts to the automotive, architectural & office furniture markets."

