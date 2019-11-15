Cremains of Air Force veteran brought back to Niles

The cremains of an Air Force veteran were brought back to Niles Friday.

The Patriot Guard Riders is an organization whose members, by invitation of the family only, stand in, in honor of deceased patriots and help with whatever is needed.

Seventy-two-year-old veteran Bradley Williams, originally from Michigan, served in the Air Force for four years and died this past year.

The Patriot Guard Riders conducted a Pony Express Mission to transport Williams' cremains from New Mexico to his brother's house in Niles.

“This is the last leg of the journey. Indiana is bringing them up to us, transferred into Michigan. Michigan is going to deliver, and Indiana, to the home of the brother," Senior Capt. Gig Wagner said.

Those footing the task said the family could not believe they were able to pull it off.

"I’m sure it’s going to be very emotional, just the fact that so many people have been involved in this dignified transfer of the cremains. [It] means a lot to the family," Wagner said.

"They deserve for their final farewell to be remembered," Assistant Capt. Chuck Damp said.

After Williams' time in the Air Force, he worked for the police department, then border patrol, and the list goes on.

"So, he’s had a full life of protecting this country," Damp said.

