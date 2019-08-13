Credit union volunteers build walls for Habitat for Humanity homes

Volunteers from a local credit union got together Tuesday to help build houses for Habitat for Humanity.

CommunityWide Federal Credit Union sponsored the CommunityWide Wall Build. Volunteer workers helped build walls for local Habitat houses.

It's not their first time getting to work – they sponsored a house for the Carter house build last year as well.

"We sponsored a house, and it was close, on Burkett and Mishawaka, and our staff talks about it all the time, being able to drive down Burkett and see that that was our house that we built, and this will be the same situation," CEO Andy Burggraf said.

The walls built Tuesday will be used during the upcoming Habitat for Humanity home build season.

