Deadly Mishawaka crash causes power outage

A deadly crash caused a power outage early Monday morning.

At around 1:10 a.m., a driver crashed his vehicle into an electrical box at Main Street and University Drive. A witness sent a video to NewsCenter 16 showing a large, fiery explosion following the crash.

According to police, the driver is from Michigan, and police are working to notify his family before releasing his name. We're also trying to find out how many people are affected by the outage.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsCenter 16 -- on-air and online -- as we learn new information.