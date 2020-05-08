Cover up your plants and flowers before the freeze

With the colder temperatures approaching, you may want to protect your plants and flowers.

"What happens with the plants is the cold temperatures actually freeze the water inside the leaves, and it basically destroys the plant from the top down," said General Manager with Unity Gardens, Mitch Yaciw.

The goal, then, is to prevent this from happening.

"We can do a couple of different things...You can just put a five-gallon bucket over it. What you want to make sure is that the plastic on the bucket isn't touching the leaves," Yaciw said.

Yaciw said you can also cover plants and flowers with a cloth, sheet or blanket.

"So let's say tonight you cover it up and then tomorrow you want to take it back off during the day; wait until it is warmed up to maybe 40 degrees or so... but then by three or four in the afternoon you might want to put the cover back on again to warm up what's inside," Yaciw said.

You want to cover up plants and flowers that are more sensitive and seasonal.

"Some fragile things, like the perennials and things might need to be covered...It's your new flowers; your bedding plants; your vegetables that you may have purchased this week or last week. Something like that. Those kinds of things have been grown in a greenhouse where it's nice and warm. That stuff you either want to bring in or cover if you have planted it already," said Manager at Roseland Garden Center, Tony Corr.

Plants like basil, tomato and peppers should be covered.

Other plants like kale, peas and spinach can handle the colder temperatures.

They said if you are worried at all, protect them.

A good time to start planting is usually around May 18.

