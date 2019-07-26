Cousin of Emmett Till to host South Bend event

The cousin of Emmett Till is scheduled to host an event in South Bend.

Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr. will celebrate what would have been his cousin's 64th birthday Saturday at the Charles Black Center.

Till was 14 years old when he was murdered in 1955, reportedly after whistling at a white woman in a store.

Parker is the only living relative to be with him in the store when it happened. He will discuss that day and its lasting impact.

The event starts at 12:30 at the charles martin youth center and is open to the public, but there is limited seating.

