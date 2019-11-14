Courthouse to implement cell phone ban next year

Starting in 2020, visitors to the Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen will have to ditch the cell phone.

A new judicial order will ban phones, pagers and other electronic devices from the facility beginning Jan. 2, 2020.

With the help of our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News, the ban applies to the Goshen courthouse but does not impact the courthouse in Elkhart.

Personnel at the courthouse will have the authority to conduct non-invasive searches under the new order. Violators could face contempt charges.

Officials say a security station at the courthouse entrance will include lockers where visitors can store their phones with security staff.

Attorneys and court employees are exempt from the ban.

