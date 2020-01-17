Court to look anew at health care law birth control rules

The Supreme Court will consider allowing the Trump administration to enforce rules that allow more employers to deny insurance coverage for contraceptives to women.

The justices have agreed to yet another case stemming from President Barack Obama's health care overhaul, this time about cost-free birth control.

The high court will review an appeals court ruling that blocked the rules because the Trump administration did not follow proper procedures.

The new policy on contraception was issued by the Department of Health and Human Services and would allow almost any employer to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women by claiming religious objections.

1/17/2020 4:00:48 PM (GMT -5:00)

