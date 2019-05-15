Court hearing for suspect charged in deadly South Bend shooting

A court hearing for a 18-year-old man charged in a deadly shooting in South Bend was held Wednesday.

Kyle Doroszko is accused of murder in the death of Traychon Taylor.

Court documents claim two groups of men planned to meet for a drug deal outside of Frank's Place on April 28. However, one group was using the deal as a ploy to rob the other group, and that was when 19-year-old Taylor was shot. He died later at the hospital.

Doroszko is currently being held without bail. Doroszko had his initial hearing Wednesday morning and is due back in court for a status conference July 12.

