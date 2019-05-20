Court hearing Monday for Mishawaka teen accused of murder

A Mishawaka teen charged with the murder of 17-year-old Mishawaka High School student Breana Rouhselang is expected to be in court Monday.

Along with Rouhselang's murder Trejo, a former Mishawaka High School football player, is also charged with feticide in the death of his unborn child.

Rouhselang was a cheerleader and softball player at Mishawaka High School. Her family reported her missing just hours before her body was discovered in Dec. 2018. Rouhselang was six months pregnant.

Trejo has a pre-trial conference at 8:30 a.m. Monday. His trial has been scheduled for June 10.