Court considers whether men-only draft is constitutional

Federal appeals court judges in New Orleans have questioned whether they can rule that the United States' men-only military draft registration is unconstitutional.

Members of a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel noted a 1981 Supreme Court ruling upholding male-only draft registration.

A men's rights organization argued Tuesday 'before the three-judge panel that the circumstances on which that ruling was based changed drastically in 2015 when women were allowed combat roles.

The appeals court panel is considering whether to uphold a lower court ruling that said excluding women from draft registration is unconstitutional.

3/3/2020 1:54:07 PM (GMT -5:00)

