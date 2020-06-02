Court: Lawyers in Flint water lawsuits can interview Snyder

Former Gov. Rick Snyder can’t dodge an interview with lawyers in civil lawsuits related to the Flint water scandal.

A federal appeals court says the decision also covers Andy Dillon, who was state treasurer during Snyder’s first term.

Snyder and Dillon argued that they can’t be forced to sit through depositions while they’re still trying to get dismissed from lawsuits based on immunity.

But the appeals court says a judge can put limits on certain questions while still allowing lawyers to ask Snyder and Dillon about key facts related to the water switch in Flint.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/2/2020 5:02:35 PM (GMT -4:00)

