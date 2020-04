The Covid-19 community response fund created by united way of Elkhart & Lagrange counties just received a donation of 10-thousand N-95 respirator face masks.

Bill and Kristin Fenech donated the masks.

They will be distributed to Elkhart General Hospital, Goshen Health, and local nursing homes to protect healthcare workers from the virus.

Beacon Health System and Goshen Health are also welcoming more donations of masks as they are an essential items of PPE.