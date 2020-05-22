Couple arrested for child molestation

A Michiana couple have been arrested for child molestation after allegedly "engaging in sexual activity with a 13-year-old juvenile female on a regular basis over the last four years."





From Indiana State Police - Fort Wayne District:



(Wolcottville, IN)- On Tuesday May 19th, the Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne received a complaint from the Indiana Department of Child Services regarding alleged sexual activity with a minor. The State Police criminal investigation that immediately followed this complaint revealed evidence that suggested a married Wolcottville couple, Robert M. Hoff, 34, and Mandy J. Hoff, 38, of the 6400 block of County Road 500E, had been engaging in sexual activity with a 13yr old juvenile female on a regular basis over the last four years.

On Wednesday May 20th, after interviewing the couple, and after consultation with the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office, ISP detectives then arrested both Robert and Mandy Hoff on felony Child Molestation charges. They were transported to the LaGrange County Jail, were they were incarcerated and remain in custody pending an initial hearing on the matter.

This is an active ongoing criminal investigation, and no other information will be released at this time.

Arrested:

Robert M. Hoff, 34, Wolcottville; (2) counts of Child Molestation, Level 1 Felony

Mandy J. Hoff, 38, Wolcottville; (2) counts of Child Molestation, Level 1 Felony

