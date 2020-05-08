Countywide drive-thru food drive planned for Elkhart County

The United Way is planning a drive-thru food drive, with locations all across Elkhart County.

The event is happening on May 16 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

It will benefit 12 local food pantries.

In addition to the drive-thru food donations, financial donations can be made right now on the United Way of Elkhart County’s website.

The eight drive-thru locations collecting donations are:

-Bristol Food Pantry – 101 W. Vistula St., Bristol

-Church Community Services – 907 Oakland Ave., Elkhart

-Faith Mission – 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart

-Middlebury Food Pantry – 13307 CR 13, Middlebury

-NorthWood High School (collection site for Family Christian Development Center & Open Door) – 2101 N. Main St., Nappanee

-Salvation Army of Elkhart (also collecting for Guidance Ministries, St. Johns, & Suzanna’s Kitchen) – 300 N. Main St., Elkhart

-Salvation Army of Goshen – 1013 N. Main St., Goshen

-The Window – 223 S. Main St., Goshen