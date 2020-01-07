County purchasing in-house drug testing lab

Elkhart County commissioners signed a final agreement for a lab to test people on probation for drug use.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News, the county will purchase the lab for $36,750 and spend approximately $30,000 per year to buy chemicals and equipment.

The county will be able to conduct in-house drug screens of people serving probation, rather than relying on outside vendors.

The lab is expected to be set up at the Elkhart County Courthouse in Elkhart.

