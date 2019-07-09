County fair dates and information - Summer 2019

It's that time of year again when county and state fairs are held. Below is a list of the dates and websites for the biggest ones happening across Michiana.
St. Joseph County 4-H Fair (Indiana): June 28-July 6
4hfair.com
Pulaski County 4-H & Community Fair: June 29-July 5
pulaskicountyfair.com
Fulton County 4-H Fair: July 6-13
facebook.com/pages/Fulton-County-4-H-Fair-Grounds/115719245124601
Kosciusko County Community Fair: July 7-13
kcfair.com
La Porte County Fair: July 7-13
lpfair.com
Marshall County 4-H Fair: July 13-19
marshallco4hfair.com
Starke County 4-H Fair: July 13-20
Full schedule here
LaGrange County 4-H Fair: July 13-20
lagrangecounty4hfair.org
Elkhart County 4-H Fair: July 19-27
4hfair.org
Cass County Fair (Michigan): July 28-August 3
mycasscountyfair.com
Indiana State Fair: August 2-18
indianastatefair.com
Berrien County Youth Fair (Michigan): August 12-17
bcyf.org
Michigan State Fair: Aug. 29 - Sept. 2
michiganstatefairllc.com
St. Joseph County Grange Fair (Michigan): September 15-21
centrevillefair.com
Are we missing anything? Please let us know at wndu.com/submit.