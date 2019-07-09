County fair dates and information - Summer 2019

It's that time of year again when county and state fairs are held. Below is a list of the dates and websites for the biggest ones happening across Michiana.

St. Joseph County 4-H Fair (Indiana): June 28-July 6

4hfair.com

Pulaski County 4-H & Community Fair: June 29-July 5

pulaskicountyfair.com

Fulton County 4-H Fair: July 6-13

facebook.com/pages/Fulton-County-4-H-Fair-Grounds/115719245124601

Kosciusko County Community Fair: July 7-13

kcfair.com

La Porte County Fair: July 7-13

lpfair.com

Marshall County 4-H Fair: July 13-19

marshallco4hfair.com

Starke County 4-H Fair: July 13-20

Full schedule here

LaGrange County 4-H Fair: July 13-20

lagrangecounty4hfair.org

Elkhart County 4-H Fair: July 19-27

4hfair.org

Cass County Fair (Michigan): July 28-August 3

mycasscountyfair.com

Indiana State Fair: August 2-18

indianastatefair.com

Berrien County Youth Fair (Michigan): August 12-17

bcyf.org

Michigan State Fair: Aug. 29 - Sept. 2

michiganstatefairllc.com

St. Joseph County Grange Fair (Michigan): September 15-21

centrevillefair.com

Are we missing anything? Please let us know at wndu.com/submit.