County council tables controversial redistribution bill, approves South Shore funding

Two bills involving money for St. Joseph County were discussed on Tuesday by the St. Joseph County Council.

One focused on the county funding their side of an $18 million deal for the South Shore Double Track Project. That bill passed with an amendment that the county won't pay more than $10.5 million total in the deal. That money is coming from bonds.

Another bill was tabled after public outcry over the redistribution of tax income revenue to fund the county 911 center.

County libraries feared branches would have to be shut down since they believe local libraries would take a financial hit in the deal.

They're relieved it's set aside for now.

"We are so overwhelmed by the amount of community support we have received throughout this whole issue, and I think we're really excited about the direction that this takes and encouraged," said Jennifer Henecke with the St. Joseph County Public Library.

As for what's next for income tax redistribution, it remains to be seen what steps the county council will take next.

