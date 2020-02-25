Country Bake Shop sells thousands of paczkis on Fat Tuesday

Fat Tuesday is the day to celebrate all things paczkis.

That means bakeries across Michiana opened their doors early Tuesday morning for the big day, including Country Bake Shop.

Starting at 5 a.m., customers lined up to grab their favorite paczkis. And by 7 a.m., hundreds of dozens were already sold.

Owner Craig Rumpf says Fat Tuesday has become their busiest holiday, surpassing Christmas and Easter.

“I think we have about 15 [flavors] now because we've added a couple,” Rumpf said. “The coconut cream pie, the chocolate cream pie, and the key lime pie."

Rumpf says the fresh strawberry paczkis are the most popular right now, but the classic apricot and prune sell quickly too.

