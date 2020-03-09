SB council passes resolution condemning intentional release of balloons

South Bend Common Council members dialed back a bill to ban the release of balloons within city limits.

16 News Now learned what you need to know about the changes to the bill, which was passed Monday night.

The original proposed ordinance faced criticism in early February about how a $25 fine for releasing balloons could be enforced.

Now the council is moving forward with educating the community about the dangers of littering balloons, but they aren't going to make you pay for it.

"We've all come to this consensus that everybody is on board, and what we would like to do is move forward with the educational piece first, and this resolution kind of allows us to do that," said the bill's author, Council Member Jake Teshka.

The new resolution aims to inform the public about the current city ordinances to control littering, discourage but not ban the intentional release of balloons, encourage environmental advocates and groups to share information about the damage balloon litter can cause in the environment, and find alternatives to releasing balloons, including one Teshka says the city should get behind.

"We have a city tree farm, and so we do have sapling that the city may be able to create a program where for a lot of these times these memorials are happening out in the community, whether it's someone who's been tragically lost to gun violence, we'll be able to offer a more ecologically friendly, more permanent way to memorialize their loved one," Teshka said.

Many council members applauded changing the bill to a resolution, but not all.

"I don't think our apprehensiveness would ever get to the level where the city becomes cleaner," Council Member Henry Davis said.

The resolution passed with a favorable recommendation from the council.

