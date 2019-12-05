Council members dissolve Goshen Housing Authority

Goshen City Council members passed an ordinance Tuesday dissolving the Goshen Housing Authority.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News, the action was not an unexpected move on the part of the council, as housing authority members announced their decision to dissolve their board of directors back in July of 2018.

The move comes after the fallout from a 2010 financial scandal involving misspent housing authority funds.

Now, the authority’s clients will be in the hands of the North Central Indiana Housing Authority.

