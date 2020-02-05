Council denies lifting alcohol ban at certain park facilities

Goshen Park facilities will remain alcohol free after a vote by the city council on Tuesday.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News, council members voted on second and final reading to deny a plan that would have allowed the use of alcohol at certain park facilities.

The amendment to the Goshen Parks & Recreation Department would have allowed those who rent park facilities and pavilions for weddings or parties the option of possession and/or consuming alcohol.

The council voted 4-3 against the plan.

