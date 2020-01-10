Council considers lifting alcohol ban at certain park facilities

Goshen City Council members gave the initial green light Tuesday for a plan to allow the use of alcohol at certain park facilities.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News, the amendment to the Goshen Parks & Recreation Department rules and regulations would allow those who rent park facilities and pavilions for weddings, parties, etc., the option of possessing and/or consuming alcohol as long as they comply with the department’s usage policy and all state alcohol and tobacco commission rules and regulations.

Several council members indicate they will likely be offering amendments to the proposal when it comes back for final consideration. Those amendments could be restricting alcohol use to only enclosed facilities, or limiting the types of alcohol served to just beer and wine, as opposed to beer, wine and hard liquor.

