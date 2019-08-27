Could rain from Tropical Storm Dorian impact Michiana?

Tropical Storm Dorian is brewing in the Atlantic, moving through the Lesser Antilles early Tuesday.

As the storm moves west-northwest at 13 miles per hour, it packs sustained winds of 50mph.

Puerto Rico is under a Hurricane Watch as 2-4" of rainfall is expected by Wednesday afternoon. Up to 6" of rain could fall near St. Croix. Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to track just south of the island nation, making landfall in the Dominican Republic. As a result, a Hurricane Watch in also effect for the east coast of the DR.

The path following landfall in the Bahamas could bring Dorian right in to the continental US. Florida residents can expect heavy rain and gusty winds for the holiday weekend.

Future forecast projections may bring residual rain into Michiana through the first week of September.