Today:

Limited sunshine with cloud cover remaining thick overhead. Highs near 70 degrees with a light SE breeze. A few isolated showers possible.

Tonight:

Warmer weather overnight thanks to a conveyor belt from the south. Lows in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow:

A summer-like day! Highs in the upper 70s with a strong breeze from the south. Early sunshine gives way to cloud cover and afternoon convection. Storms possible around dinner time.