Could South Bend see a Trader Joe's soon?

South Bend Common Council Member Troy Warner joined Joshua Short on 16 Morning News Now to discuss several topics, including the officer-involved shooting of Eric Logan and a rumored Trader Joe's.

Warner serves the 4th district.

With his insight as a former criminal defense attorney, Warner shared his perspective on Special Prosecutor Ric Hertel's decision on the June 2019 shooting that killed Eric Logan.

"One: I want to acknowledge the fact that they charged O'Neill with some crimes that happened because of a whistle-blower, an officer in the department," Warner said. "I think that's key in changing the internal culture of the police department."

Former South Bend Police Sergeant Ryan O'Neill was charged with public indecency, official misconduct and ghost employment. He is accused of paying a woman for a sexual encounter that occurred on May 16, 2019.

Warner also said he was disappointed by the levels of details and specifics that were in the presentation given by the special prosecutor.

On Friday, Hertel said that O'Neill was justified in his use of force and that the former officer won't be charged in the shooting death of Eric Logan.

Also discussed, rumors about a potential Trader's Joe's coming to his district. Warner talked about those rumors.

"I can confirm there are discussions going on about a grocery store." Warner said.

To learn more about the constructions projects in the 4th district and topics on Mondays night's agenda, please watch the video attached to this story.