Costume company donates 225 masks to South Bend residents

A local costume company is making sure people in the South Bend community are safe during this pandemic. Casady Costume Company,

Affiliated with South Bend Community School Corporation, dropped off 225 masks for residents at Karl King Riverbend Tower Apartments in South Bend.

Workers aren't making costumes right now and thought it would be helpful to make important to help out the community.

They took scrap pieces of cloth and other things then sewed them together.

The donation dropped off at Karl King Towers will help out the 219 residents living there who are at risk.

"Making a genie costume for Alladin just didn't seem as important right now as making masks people can use to try and stay healthy,” said Greta Fisher, Casaday Costume Company.

So far the costume company have sewed and donated between 600 to 700 masks.

