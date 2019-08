Police are investigating a Monday night drowning at a home in St. Joseph County.

Emergency responders were called to the 52000 block of Swanson Drive shortly before 6:15 p.m., according to dispatch.

Upon arrival, they found a male victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Joseph County Coroner's Office was called to the scene.

The man's identity will not be revealed until his family has been notified.