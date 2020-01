The St. Joseph County Coroner's Office is investigating after a man was found dead under a bridge.

He was found at the viaduct at South & Main in South Bend around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say he died of natural causes, but will know more once the investigation is complete.

They are expected to release more information on Sunday.

Back on December 19, a homeless man was also found dead under a bridge. He was later identified as 44-year-old Anthony D. Young.