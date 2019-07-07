Coroner: Man mauled to death by his own bull in Mississippi

An elderly man has died after being attacked by a bull in Yazoo County, Coroner Ricky Shivers confirms.

Lester Ingram, 84, of Vaughan was killed Friday from injuries suffered after being attacked by his bull at a barn on Highway 16.

The incident occurred after Ingram entered a gate next the barn around 7 a.m. Friday.

The bull attacked the man, pushing him through a hog wire fence then mauling him once he was on the ground.

Ingram suffered numerous traumatic injuries.

After not hearing from him for several hours, Ingram’s family found the man around 2 p.m.

The bull was spotted by neighbors a mile from the barn near the highway.

Copyright 2019 WLBT via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.