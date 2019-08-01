Coroner: At least 1 killed after massive explosion in Kentucky

Authorities said a massive explosion has occurred in Lincoln County early Thursday morning.

An explosion lit up the sky overnight in Kentucky. At least one person has died, and several structures are on fire. (Source: Twitter/@awireman/CNN)

The Lincoln County Coroner’s Office confirms at least one person is dead. Several structures are on fire in the area of the Indian Camp Trailer Park.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in the Moreland community near Junction City and Hustonville. U.S. 127 is closed in the area as a result. At its peak, emergency managers estimated the flames to be 300 feet in the air.

Emergency managers said the explosion was caused by a ruptured gas line.

Crews have been able to shut off the gas. People evacuated from the scene, and New Hope Baptist Church is providing shelter to some of those affected.

"It was impressive. It's tragic. We hope it doesn't get worse," Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Don Gilliam said.

Viewers in several counties reported seeing the fire, including people in the Lexington metropolitan area.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey says the fire showed up on radar.

