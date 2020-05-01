Coronavirus tests available for Elkhart Co. residents without insurance

The Center for Healing and Hope in Goshen is offering coronavirus tests for people without insurance who live in Elkhart County.

This testing has been arranged in collaboration with the Elkhart County Health Department and a grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County and the United Way of Elkhart and LaGrange Counties through their COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

People without insurance who live in Elkhart County can now pre-register for testing appointments by calling 574-216-1723.

The Center for Healing & Hope, located on the lower level of Plymouth United Church of Christ at 902 S. Main Street in Goshen, provides medical services at affordable rates to people with little or no health insurance coverage as well as support for immigrants. The clinic, which is bilingual in English and Spanish, serves hundreds of low-income men, women, and families who are not able to access affordable care elsewhere, many of whom are immigrants.

The Center for Healing & Hope in Goshen was the first medical clinic in Elkhart County to convert its services to telemedicine. The change, effective March 16, was an act of caution to not only slow the spread of the virus and protect volunteers and patients, but also as a concerted effort to continue providing accurate information to vulnerable populations, many of whom are at a high risk for serious complications due to age or chronic health conditions. Now, thanks to support from the Elkhart County Health Department, the Center for Healing & Hope can continue to offer compassionate and vital care for the community’s most vulnerable populations by providing rapid tests.

Becoming a testing site is creating significant additional expenses for the clinic. It has and will continue to take many extra staff hours to respond effectively and compassionately to patients during this pandemic. The staff will be using more supplies such as masks and gloves to protect themselves and their patients; these supplies have now become more expensive. Revenues from patient fees are also expected to drop in the coming weeks.

“The center is facing additional strains on our staff and expenses, especially as we move away from planned fund-raising events to comply with health department directives,” said Dr. Schmidt. “We would welcome additional support from our volunteers, donors and partners so we can continue to serve our patients, clients and community.”

If you would like to make a donation to the Center for Healing & Hope during this crucial time, you can make an online donation at chhclinics.org/donate or mail a donation via check made out to Center for Healing & Hope, P.O. Box 195, Goshen, IN, 46527.

The clinic is in urgent need of volunteers. Those interested can sign up to volunteer by visiting chhclinics.org/volunteer or by calling 574-534-4744 during office hours.



