Coronavirus testing expands in Michiana

The South Bend Clinic is testing people for coronavirus at their drive through location in Mishawaka.

Beginning Monday, they'll also test people at the "healthy beginnings" building in Elkhart.

The South Bend Clinic CEO told us their main goal is to make sure coronavirus testing patients don't overcrowd hospitals.

When the clinic first started testing, their samples had to be analyzed out of state.

Now they say the tests stay in St. Joseph County, making the turnaround time for results much quicker.

Kelly Macken-Marble- South Bend Clinic CEO said, “We're encouraging anyone who feels symptomatic or has had a possible exposure to call our coronavirus hotline. Call the hotline, just get screened, and if you meet the criteria or you're symptomatic in any way then likely you'll be tested.”

This is the second testing location for the South Bend Clinic and they're looking for a site near Laporte to open a third.

