Coronavirus takes a toll on Indiana sports betting

The coronavirus is taking its toll on the sports betting industry.

In Indiana, gamblers spent about $74.8 million dollars in March.

That's down 60% from $187 million dollars in February.

"Other states unlike Indiana in the statutes that passed sports betting also included I-gaming which is online casino games," Gambling.com's Max Bichsel said. "That's something a state like New Jersey Pennsylvania, they now have that crutch given that sports are closed. The brick and mortar casinos are closed but folks are still able to wager and play table games and play slots on their mobile device from their home."

In March, the NBA and NHL seasons were put on hold and the NCAA Basketball Tournament was cancelled.