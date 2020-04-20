Coronavirus sickens Bloomington mayor's wife, kills her mother

The wife of a southern Indiana mayor has been hospitalized for more than a week with a coronavirus infection and her mother died last week from the illness.

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton’s wife, Indiana University law professor Dawn Johnsen, wrote in a Facebook post Monday that she was in her ninth day in the hospital and was hopeful of returning home soon.

Johnsen wrote that her 79-year-old mother died Thursday in the Philadelphia area, where she became ill with COVID-19 while visiting another relative.

A spokeswoman for the mayor’s office didn’t immediately provide information on whether Hamilton was ill or had been tested for the coronavirus.

