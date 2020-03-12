Coronavirus caution at St. Joseph County schools

A day after the announcement that coronavirus is here in Michiana, 16 News Now looks into how St. Joseph County area schools plan to handle a case of COVID-19.

The South Bend Community School Corporation says they know parents and students are fearful because they say they have received many phone calls about coronavirus, but they want everyone to know they're working with the St. Joseph County Health Department and continually updating plans to handle a coronavirus case.

“So we started three weeks ago with our safety and security meeting. We know that people are fearful, we know that our top priority is keeping our students safe,” Superintendent of South Bend Schools Dr. Todd Cummings says.

Dr. Cummings says for now they are following the St. Joseph County Department of Health’s recommendations to keep schools open for now and they’re working to keep students and parents informed.

“Everything we have as a plan we put on our website, we’re following the Department of Health’s guidelines and the CDC guidelines. So even moment by moment, today, even as things have changed, the IHSAA, we’ve updated out website to make sure we’re giving folks the best information,” Dr. Cummings says.

The school corporation is focusing on prevention by reminding parents and students to practice good hygiene, wash their hands, use hand sanitizer, avoid close contact with others, and stay at home if you're feeling sick to avoid spreading the virus.

South Bend public school students still walk the hallways and are attending class but the school corporation says they're ready to shut it all down if needed.

"While that's speculative and while we have a plan should we have a case, we have a lockdown plan for what we would do. We're hopeful that that doesn't happen, but should that happen we have a plan to close our schools," Dr. Cummings adds.

The South Bend Community School Corporation is still planning to provide services and facilitate eLearning for students if the schools are closed.

"We know that if we close schools we want to continue to provide food and nutrition for our students. We want to be able to provide facilities for our students to wash their clothes, but we also want to make sure we're providing opportunities for enrichment and so we're putting in a detailed plan of how we would do that, and also a way to distribute chrome books to students who don't have them so that we can do eLearning," Dr. Cummings says.

16 News Now has learned that on Monday Dr. Cummings will have a public board presentation that will go through all of the details of the plan for COVID-19.

In addition to the ongoing preparation in South Bend schools for coronavirus, Penn Harris Madison schools will be closed on Friday and Monday and are telling students to be prepare for eLearning on Tuesday and going forward until informed otherwise.

School City of Mishawaka also making changes in the wake of the coronavirus here in Michiana, issuing the following statement.

“March 12, 2020

This morning officials from School City of Mishawaka conferred with health experts at the

St. Joseph County Department of Health (SJCDH) to make an informed decision regarding the prevention and spread of COVID-19.

The SJCDH recommendations include limiting mass gatherings, especially those where patrons would have prolonged and close contact, and those that may include populations most at risk, which includes the elderly, and those with existing health conditions or compromised immune systems. Health experts advise that these decisions should rule on the side of caution.

As a result, School City of Mishawaka is postponing all large public events through Thursday, March 19, 2020. Unfortunately, this includes the postponement of the musical that was scheduled for this weekend at Mishawaka High School. Future dates for “Shrek the Musical” have not been determined.

With this rapidly changing situation, we encourage you to stay informed about COVID-19.

For more information about COVID-19 and specific events at Mishawaka Schools, please visit mishawakaschools.com.

Sincerely,

Wayne Barker

Superintendent of Schools

School City of Mishawaka"

16 News Now reached out to John Glenn schools but did not hear back as of Thursday. Stay with 16 News Now as continue to learn the latest on coronavirus and the impact on Michiana.

