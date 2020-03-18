Coronavirus pandemic shutdowns hitting Michiana restaurants hard

Michiana restaurants are feeling the pinch during the coronavirus pandemic. Quality Dining, Inc owns Papa Vinos in Mishawaka and they say the virus outbreak has caused them to layoff employees.

The company says you can get orders to go even if you can't go inside for a meal, and getting orders to go or delivered is a great way to continue to support local restaurants during the pandemic.

"I'm really trying to give voice to all of my peers and all of the folks who work in our industry throughout Michiana. We have hundreds of restaurants, thousands of team members who work in our restaurants and they've all been really affected by this unprecedented crisis that we face now," Dan Fitzpatrick says. He's the CEO of Quality Dining, Inc. "So people, I know, are cooped up at home and they're taking good advice from all our public officials and trying to stay safe and we want them to do that, but at the same time we've got a lot of kids who are ready to work, that need to work. Our restaurants are open, our restaurants are safe, and we're prepared to serve."

16 News Now spoke with a bartender and server from Papa Vinos who's currently out of a job. He talks about dealing with the uncertainty during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Trying to figure out how my bills are going to get paid," Hansen Whites says. "When you cutoff your income streams it is very challenging and you're wondering how you can withstand the lock down. I'll be ok for at least three months because luckily I had acorns saved up for this kind of thing but if it lasts any longer, God knows."

