Local schools work to feed students amid coronavirus

The corona-virus pandemic has closed down schools around the country and in some cases, limiting a child's access to food.

And with the new 'stay at home order' going into effect here in Indiana. Things are changing once again.

Tomorrow will be the last day Goshen Community Schools will be delivering food to students.

It includes five breakfasts, and five lunches per student.

If a student doesn't get a delivery tomorrow by 1-pm. They are asked to call the administration center and let them know.

Meanwhile... School City of Mishawaka will continue to offer lunch and breakfast for students.

Meals will be offered Monday through Friday from 11am-1pm.

However, Beiger, Emmons, Lasalle and John Young Middle School will be the only schools offering services.

Meanwhile, Penn-Harris-Madison is offering pick-up meals.

Families can go to any Penn-Harris-Madison school and pick up sack meals

At least one student must be present with a Student ID.

The meals will be provided by staff members outside the school in a drive-up format.

Breakfast is offered 8-am to 9-am, while lunch is offered from 11-am to 1-pm.

