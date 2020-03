Coronavirus hotlines: Who to call if you have symptoms

Several hotlines have been set up for you to call if you think you have symptoms of the coronavirus.

Here are those phone numbers.

Indiana Coronavirus Hotline

877-826-0011

Open 24/7

Michigan Coronavirus Hotline

1-888-535-6136

Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Indiana State Department of Health Coronavirus Public Hotline

317-233-7125

CDC Coronavirus Hotline

800-232-4636

Open 24/7

St. Joseph County Coronavirus Hotline

2-1-1

The United Way call system designed for people without access to a health care provider

Beacon Healthcare Coronavirus Hotline

Beacon Answerline: 855-523-2225