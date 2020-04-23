Coronavirus forcing major changes to Ramadan

It is the day before Ramadan.

It is known as the month of fasting for Muslims around the world. But unlike in years past, this year will be like no other.

"Not only me, but the people who have living here 50 years, 70 years, they never had this kind of Ramadan anywhere in their life," Imam Mohammad Sirajuddin told 16 News Now Thursday.

Instead of a communal iftars (meals) at sundown, and congregational Taraweeh (nightly) prayers at the mosque, the majority of 1.6 billion Muslims will be forced to change centuries-old traditions...ones that will look a whole lot different, especially at the Islamic Society of Michiana in South Bend.

"We will be missing lots of our social gatherings and the congregational prayers, the night prayers, as well as the time of the breaking of the fast. With the community, this place used to be like a buzzing with the people out for Ramadan right before the sunset time -- right before we break our fast. But now, it is going to be empty," Sirajuddin says.

What was once a community center filled with hundreds of brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, friends and neighbors, now remains empty...a daunting feeling for Imam Mohammad.

"We never thought something like this would happen this Ramadan," Sirajuddin said.

While most people are ready to flip to the next chapter in a life that now requires, not just Muslims, but everyone to live life a little differently, Mohammad says there is a page he's not willing to turn just yet.

"It teaches us that these tragedies and difficulties bring us together. So this has no boundaries, no race, no color. It brings us together and we need to show our solidarity as human beings that we are all together in suffering and experiencing this difficult time and meeting this challenge," Sirajuddin says.

Although the doors to the mosque will stay closed for the foreseeable future, ISM will be converting to online practices through social media and platforms like Zoom.

With efforts to maintain a Ramadan tradition, ISM will also be donating meals to local food pantries on Saturday May 2nd, and Saturday, May 9th.